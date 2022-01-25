The Hungary-Montenegro World Cup Qualifier Will Be Held in Debrecen

The Hungarian men’s basketball team will host Montenegro in Debrecen in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers in February.

According to the newspaper bb1.hu, the meeting will be held in the Főnix Arena on February 24th. The two teams will also have a match in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, three days later. The team of the federal captain Ivkovics Stoyan won the first round of the World Cup qualifiers by 81-75 in November in Portugal, and then lost to the French Olympic medalist by 78-54 in Kaposvár.



There will be 32 teams competing in the European World Cup qualifiers until February 2023. In July, the first three of every four will advance to the second stage of qualification. The remaining 24 teams then continue in groups of four, each taking their previous points with them. Finally, the top three of all four groups could travel to next summer’s World Cup, hosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.



The Hungarians made it to the World Cup qualifiers without qualifying because they made it to the European Championships in September, where their group matches will be played in Cologne.

debreceninap.hu