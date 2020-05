Wage growth for full-time workers in Hungary slowed to 9.1% year on year in February, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Wage growth edged down from 9.2% in January, the first time the increase wasn’t in the double digits for more than half a year. The average gross monthly wage was 377,300 forints (EUR 1,060) in February. Net wages also rose by 9.1%, reaching 250,910 forints.

