Hungary’s One and Only Amusement Park Turns 60 Today and Reopens on May 9

It was exactly 60 years ago that the Debrecen Amusement Park first opened to the public. Since then, it has become a major regional tourist, leisure and entertainment attraction, with generations after generations enjoying its ever-expanding repertoire of classic and modern rides.

A source of great hometown pride, the park is currently closed since March 17 due to the current outbreak situation. On this special day, however, they are very happy to announce that, thanks to recent easing measures, the Zoo will reopen on May 4 and the Amusement Park on May 9, with further in-house health regulations for both staff and visitors, in full accordance with international best practice and recommendations for the sector.

The temporary closure allowed further maintenance and construction works for enhanced visitor experience. In addition to the careful maintenance of their machineries, several rides have also undergone a visual overhaul and now await the season start in their full glory. Cherished for their great history and beautiful craftsmanship, the magnificent steeds of the Horse Carousel are now as good as new, and so is the Duck Train, a true family favorite. As part of their continued modernization, last year the institution introduced a number of convenience services such as online ticket sale and a free visitor WiFi network on the entire premises.

There is no season without novelties at the Amusement Park – especially so this jubilee year. Those interested in acrobatic exercises are welcome to try their new four-person bungee trampoline, fit for all ages and skill levels, as early as May 9.

