Hungarians and Serbs are the most satisfied with their government in the region

In Hungary, 61 percent and in Serbia 60 percent were satisfied with the performance of their government, while the proportion of those who were dissatisfied was 33 percent.

Satisfaction with government work is the highest in Hungary and Serbia, according to the Central European research carried out by the Nézőpont Institute in May-June, examining twelve countries.

Parliamentary elections were held in both countries on April 3. Fidesz-KDNP won a huge victory, and for the time being, Hungarians’ satisfaction with the government seems to be crisis-proof. In the presidential and parliamentary elections held on the same day in Serbia, incumbent President Aleksandar Vucic and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party also won.

“Satisfaction that is even greater than the degree of election victories proves that political stability is a value,” pointed out the Nézőpont Institute.

index.hu

pixabay