There Will Be a Complete Road Closure at Night on Main Road No. 42

Between Berettyóújfalu and Földes.

Due to an evidence procedure, there will be a complete road closure tonight on main road number 42, police.hu reported. As written, due to an earlier accident, the Berettyóújfalu Police Department is holding a test drive on July 12th from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 31 km section of main road no. 42. There will be a complete road closure on the affected road section.



During the above-mentioned period, the police will divert traffic in the direction of Derecske and Bakonszeg.

