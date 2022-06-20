A car fell into a ditch on the M35 at Hajdúböszörmény

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A car fell into a ditch on the M35 at Hajdúböszörmény

A car drifted off the road, and then a car fell into the ditch at the 17th kilometer section of the M35 motorway, in the Hajdúböszörmény area, on the side leading to Budapest. Professional firefighters in Hajdúböszörmény unplugged the vehicle in which only its driver was traveling. Traffic is moving on one lane on the affected road section due to the accident.

 

debreceninap.hu

