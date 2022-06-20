The avar burned a thousand square meters in Hajdúhadház

The avar burned a thousand square meters, the county disaster management announced.

The professional firefighters in Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames with a jet of water. Lieutenant Firefighter Nóra Papp-Kunkli also reported on other events from the county.

On Sunday morning, a grassy area was on fire in Püspökladány, Bartók Béla Street. There was a need for professional firefighters in Püspökladány who put out the fire with two jets of water.

Dry twigs burned between Hajdúböszörmény and Hajdúhadház, and then the fire spread to the weeds, so the firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény were alerted. The flames also endangered the cornfield, so firefighters curbed it with a jet of water and hand tools.

In Balmazújváros, at the end of Böszörményi út, a car drove into the ditch. The municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros inspected the vehicle and disconnected it from the power supply

debreceninap.hu