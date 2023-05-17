International Food Day 2023 will be held in Debrecen

On the last day of the semester, the 19th of May 2023, the biggest international food festival is back in Debrecen, writes the International Student Union – ISU Debrecen.

Just like last year, International Food Day is approaching, where you can get to know and try a mouth-watering selection of international cuisines from all over the world in front of the University of Debrecen main building.

The organizers are preparing for much more, offering a line of performers, talented singers, bands and captivating cultural dances that will take you to different parts of the world. The celebration ends with a party until 2 a.m. the next day.

You can find more information about International Food Day 2023 on the event’s Facebook page.