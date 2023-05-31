A robber went back to the same construction site in Debrecen three times to steal

According to the suspicion, the 49-year-old man returned to the same construction site to steal three times. The owner caught him in the act and was arrested by the Debrecen patrol, writes police.hu.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department detained a resident of Boskaikert on reasonable suspicion of committing the crime of theft.

The owner reported to the police on the evening of May 24, 2023, that he caught a burglar in the act on his construction site. The patrols immediately went to the scene and arrested the 49-year-old man, who was questioned by the prosecutors as a suspect after his arrest.

According to the investigation data, the resident of Boskaikert first sneaked onto this construction site in Debrecen in April 2023, then returned on May 23 and wanted to make another turn on the 24th. During his first two successful sneaks, he mainly stole valuable technical equipment and construction machinery. The total value of the impact drills, screwdrivers, and their batteries amounted to nearly HUF 1 million.

During the interrogation of the suspect, he made a detailed confession and during the search of his home, the investigators seized more than 100 different devices and machines. He stole them all from construction sites in Debrecen.

Nearly a dozen cases of sneaking in and stealing can be linked to the man’s name. The investigators took him into criminal custody and submitted a motion for his arrest.