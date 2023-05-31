A girl in Debrecen stabbed her schoolmate out of jealousy

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges of life-threatening bodily harm against the juvenile girl who stabbed the victim with a butterfly knife on the playground behind the school after school, writes ugyeszseg.hu.

According to the indictment, the accused and the minor victim were schoolmates, both attending a high school in Debrecen.

The girl was aware that her ex-boyfriend and the victim were in a relationship, which she could not accept. At the beginning of January 2023, a dispute arose between them, later they sent messages to each other via Internet applications and insulted each other. The young people agreed to settle their conflict in person on January 25, 2023, and to meet in the playground behind the school.

They met as agreed, and their acquaintances and friends were also nearby. The girl and the victim got into an argument again, they scolded and insulted each other, then the argument turned into a fight, the accused got close to the victim, took out a butterfly knife from her coat pocket, and then, holding the tip down, swung at the young girl. The attacker cut the victim’s left shoulder three times and stabbed her once in the chest and in the armpit.

The victim’s acquaintances took the butterfly knife from the defendant’s hand, but the juvenile still did not give up his intent to attack and started fighting with the victim. Meanwhile, both of them fell to the ground, pulled each other and hit each other all over the body.

As a result of the abuse, the victim suffered a life-threatening injury.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the juvenile defendant, who is currently under criminal supervision, for the crime of life-threatening bodily harm at the Debrecen Court.

In the indictment, he made a motion for the court to sentence the accused to juvenile prison, to suspend the execution of the sentence for a probationary period and to state that the accused is under probationary supervision during the probationary period in accordance with the mandatory provisions of the law. He also made a motion for the court to confiscate the butterfly knife used as the instrument of the crime.