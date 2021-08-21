Man Goes Missing in Debrecen

The 62-year-old man in the picture left his home in Debrecen on August 2nd, 2021 for an unknown place, and the police measures taken to find him have so far been unsuccessful. László Murányi is about 170 centimeters tall, skinny, and has shoulder-length gray hair.

The police have asked that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of László Murányi, report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, 4. Budai Ézsaiás street), or make a report by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, (available 24 hours a day) or on the telephone number of 06-80 / 555-111, or on the toll-free emergency number 112.

Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

debreceninap.hu