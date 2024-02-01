Complete Road Closure on Road No. 4814 in Debrecen: Two Cars Collided

A traffic accident occurred on the 7th kilometer section of road no. 4814 on February 1st at around 7:00 a.m.

According to the currently available data, two vehicles collided on Diószegi road in Debrecen, and a complete road closure is in effect on the given road section. During the site investigation and technical rescue, the police are diverting traffic to Panoráma road.

The accident also affects the traffic of buses no. 30 – DKV Zrt announced. Bus flights no. 30 and no. 30H traveling in the direction of Bánk will run until Szüret street. There is an extra service between Bánk and the Horgástavak stop in both directions.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay