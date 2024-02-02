Farewell to Winter – Traditional Carnival in Hajdúszoboszló

Hajdúszoboszló bids farewell to winter in a memorable way: traditions and fun will meet in the town on March 2nd at the event entitled “Télűzes a búsókkal”.

It is worth entering the date of the program in your calendars now, so you will not miss it. The event will take place on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 at 5:00 p.m..

József Eisler will speak to share with us the history of Busójárás. The participants can gain an insight into the rich world of traditions. After that, there will be dance and music, and then the fire will be lit, so that the light of the flames will make the evening unforgettable.

On the first Saturday of spring in Hajdúszoboszló, in the Szent István park, the visitors to the event bid farewell to the winter by gathering around the fire.

debreceninap.hu