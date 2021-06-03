Fragrant Beauty in the Botanical Collection

Native to the Mediterranean, carnation (Dianthus caryophyllus) is a short to medium height ornamental perennial with great variety in looks. Popular cultivars include “Chabaud” and “Grenadine.”

Thanks to horticultural breeding efforts, the flowers come in various forms, both single and semi-double, with colors ranging between pink, white and yellow. Blooming in summer, these terminal inflorescences are coupled with elegant grass-like greyish or bluish green leaves.

Come check out these fragrant beauties in the Scent Garden.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park