Rainwater Drainage System Under Construction in Cinege Street

The construction of the rainwater drainage system of Cinege Street in Biczó István Garden is being implemented as the Municipality of Debrecen’s own investment. Szabolcs Komolay, the municipal councillor responsible for the district gave details of the works underway at a press event held on 8 July 2021.

As Szabolcs Komolay pointed out, the investment of gross 22 million HUF, financed fully from the municipal budget is implemented as part of the Garden Area Development Programme. The latter was initiated by the Fidesz-KDNP faction of the General Assembly of the city about ten years ago to provide better and more liveable living environment for the residents of the garden areas through the infrastructural developments they awaited so much.