Smart Solutions for Families Also in Debrecen

The Kopp Mária Institute for Population and Families’ (Hungarian abbreviation: KINCS) Smart Family Centre launched a country tour on 7 July 2021 to promote the KINCS Smart Family Grand Prix 2021 start-up competition. The first stop of the tour was in Debrecen, applications can be submitted until 15 August, at the www.smartfamily.hu website.

KINCS is expecting applications from Hungarian start-ups whose developments facilitate families’ lives and contribute to the application of smart family solutions, thereby to families’ greater welfare and well-being. Six categories were announced: social and community innovations, e-health, the education of the future, smart family homes, family budget, music and creative solutions.  During evaluation, priority will be given to start-ups that offer novel solutions, with their products or services, for the life situations changed by the coronavirus epidemic.

 

