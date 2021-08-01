Agreement on Strategic Cooperation Between Debrecen Vocational Training Centre and Defoul

The German industrial company joins the city’s education to strengthen the training of new professionals. In relation to the agreement signed on 7 July 2021, Mayor László Papp said: Debrecen must win the labour market competition already at the school desk, so it is important that education can keep pace with the dynamic growth of the city’s economy.

A strategic agreement covering the various fields of vocational training has been signed by the German family-owned Deufol Hungary Kft. and the Vocational Training Centre of Debrecen. The relevant document was signed in the presence of the mayor of the city on the premises of the factory. László Papp said that the qualitative and quantitative growth of the education system was of key importance for the economic growth of the city.