Did you see the accident on Dózsa György Street?

The police in Debrecen are asking for the help of the population.

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/880/2021. is prosecuting for the negligent cause of a road accident on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor.

According to the available data, a woman was driving her car on Ifjúság Street in Debrecen on 28 May 2021 at around 8 am. The driver, with her vehicle, turned onto Dózsa György Street, and during the turn, she hit a woman riding a bicycle. The cyclist fell and, according to the primary medical opinion, suffered serious injuries.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the Debrecen Police Headquarters requests that anyone who has seen the incident report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or by phone 06-52 / 457-040- available 24 hours a day. and the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, and the 112 toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

The identity of the reporter is always kept confidential by the police!

