An innocent driver could not avoid the accident in Debrecen

At the end of January 2020, a woman was driving her Opel car on Somlyai Street in Debrecen. Arriving at Mikepércsi út, she wanted to drive straight ahead, but too many cars were standing in front of her, so she avoided them in the left-turning lane, and the light signal device was forbidden to indicate that she had entered the intersection. There, she collided with a regular Volkswagen.

The 47-year-old woman driving the Opel was not severely injured in the crash, while the Volkswagen driver suffered serious injuries.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted the 47-year-old woman for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor. Police officers took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation and the documents were handed over to the prosecutor’s office.

