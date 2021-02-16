Dömötör Blasts Opposition for Rejecting Proposal to Fast Track Debate on Extending Special Legal Order

Csaba Dömötör, a state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, has slammed Hungary’s left-wing opposition parties for their rejection of a proposal to fast track a parliamentary debate on extending the special legal order in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dömötör said on Facebook that the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrat parties would do everything in their power to put the extension of the special legal order to a vote as quickly as possible.

“It’s already clear that the left has returned to a form of politics whose essence is that the worse it is for the government and the country, the better it is for them,” Dömötör said.

hungarymatters.hu