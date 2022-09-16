It rained in several places in the country – this is what awaits us this weekend

The weather will start to cool down on Friday and changeable autumn weather is expected over the weekend. The wind will pick up and in many places, rainfall should also be expected several times – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service on Thursday, delivered to MTI.

On Friday, the clouds will gradually increase and thicken from the west and southwest, and several hours of sunshine are expected in the northern counties. There is a greater chance of rain and showers in the southwestern counties, while the chance of precipitation decreases as you move toward the northeast. In most parts of the country, the north-west wind, while in the south-west the north and north-east winds may be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts. The highest daytime temperature on Friday will be between 17 and 25 degrees, it will be cooler in the permanently cloudy western regions and the hottest in the northeast.

On Saturday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast. In the southeastern half of the country, scattered rain, showers, and a few thunderstorms are likely. The north-westerly, northerly wind revives and strengthens in some places. The lowest night temperature is expected to be between 8 and 14 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is between 12 and 19 degrees.

Near the eastern border, you can expect cooler weather in the milder, wetter southwestern regions. By Sunday afternoon, clouds will break up in the northeast as well, the clouds will decrease, and the sun may shine for several hours in most parts of the country, but during the day, increasingly thick cloud blocks will arrive from the west and northwest. The more continuous precipitation zone moves eastward, scattered showers are likely behind it, mainly a thunderstorm in the northeast. The north-western and westerly winds will strengthen over a large area, becoming stormy in some places.

The lowest night temperature is expected to be between 5 and 11 degrees, but it will be colder in areas protected from the wind and less cloudy. The highest daytime temperature is between 12 and 19 degrees.