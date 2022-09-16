There will be traffic restrictions in Debrecen due to a bicycle parade

A bicycle parade called “Family Bringing Day – Two-Wheel Ride to Kismacs – Bringás Roadshow” will be organized in Debrecen on September 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so motorists should expect temporary traffic restrictions.

According to police.hu, the parade will be held on the route Debrecen, Baltazár Dezső tér – Bethlen utca – Egyetem boulevard – Füredi út – Böszörményi út – Balmazújvárosi út – Debrecen, Kismacs, on the bicycle path.

Cross traffic will be closed at the intersections of Bethlen-Hunyadi utca, Füredi utca-Dózsa György utca, Füredi utca-Böszörményi utca, Balmazújvárosi utca-Csigekert utca, Balmazújvárosi utca and Kishatár utca in order to ensure the safe passage of participants.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.