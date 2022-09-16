Outstanding athletes were awarded at the University of Debrecen

The students with outstanding sports performances were greeted by the monumental opening stadium show of the University of Debrecen, organized as part of yoUDay, in the Nagyerdei Stadium on Wednesday.

Before the awards were presented at the event, the university signed a cooperation agreement with the Debrecen Sportcentrum Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. to support the practical education of students majoring in physical education, the university’s website says.

The Swimming Nation Program requires an increasingly large base of instructors. Through the agreement, the University of Debrecen will help to find, train and educate these future specialists, and the practical place will be provided by the Debrecen Sports Center and the participants in the program

– said András Becsky, managing director of Debrecen Sportcentrum Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.

At the event, László Balogh, director of the Sports Science Coordination Institute (DE SKI) of the University of Debrecen, said that the Hungarian Swimming Association started the program with special emphasis on higher education institutions, which here in Debrecen had everything: the professional and methodological background, the human resources and the infrastructure. . With this agreement, students majoring in physical education mainly have a new opportunity to find a more effective position in the labor market later on.

hirek.unideb.hu / debreceninap.hu