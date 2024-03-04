Academic recognition was given to young researchers of the University of Debrecen

Three young researchers from the University of Debrecen received the Youth Award of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. Two specialists from the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management and a young scientist from the Faculty of Science and Technology received recognition from Péter László Kollár, the secretary general of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, in Budapest.



The Youth Award was established by the leaders of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences to recognize the achievements of young researchers working in the field of science. The award is given every year to researchers who have made outstanding individual achievements in the fields of humanities and social sciences, life sciences mathematics and natural sciences.

While an award for an older researcher is the crowning of a career and a scientific journey, for a young person it is encouragement on the way

– said Péter László Kollár, Secretary General of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, at the award ceremony.

Árpád Illés, assistant professor at the Institute of Land Utilization, Engineering and Precision Technology of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen The use of precision tools and tests in field trials to increase agrotechnical efficiency and reduce environmental impact – Focus on the resource -he earned the recognition for his career work entitled “Efficient Intensive Farming”.

New methods in agro-biodiversity monitoring, or what are traps equipped with nutritional attractants good for? the board awarded the prize for his work entitled

And in the field of mathematics and natural sciences, István Tímári, assistant professor at the Department of Organic Chemistry of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, received the academy’s award for his project entitled “Development and application of modern NMR methods for structural analysis of biologically active molecules”.

A total of twenty-five young researchers received the Youth Award. Seven young researchers from the fields of humanities and social sciences, seven from the field of life sciences, and eleven from the fields of mathematics and natural sciences earned the prestigious recognition of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

(Source: MTA/unideb.hu)

Photo: MTA