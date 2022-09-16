The Határ út industrial park in Debrecen is being further expanded

The general assembly also decided to further expand the Határ út industrial park. A part of the area – the still undeveloped area – and the planned expansion area were declared priority development areas by the general assembly in order to be able to serve the emerging market needs in a short time and in a more flexible way – reported András Varga, local government representative.
The minutes of the general assembly state this as follows:
In order to carry out the procedure for amending settlement planning instruments and the subsequent closure of the westward expansion of the economic area of the Határ út industrial park area, it is necessary to make a territorial development decision of the local government. As a result, a new economic area can be designated, which can provide site space for businesses engaged in economic activity settling in the city.
Infrastructural Expansion in Határ Street Industrial Park Began
debreceninap.hu
Photo: September 2021, when 20 hectares of land became available for investors, they also cut the ribbon in the national colors to celebrate this.