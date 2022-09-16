The Határ út industrial park in Debrecen is being further expanded

The general assembly also decided to further expand the Határ út industrial park. A part of the area – the still undeveloped area – and the planned expansion area were declared priority development areas by the general assembly in order to be able to serve the emerging market needs in a short time and in a more flexible way – reported András Varga, local government representative.

The minutes of the general assembly state this as follows:

In order to carry out the procedure for amending settlement planning instruments and the subsequent closure of the westward expansion of the economic area of ​​the Határ út industrial park area, it is necessary to make a territorial development decision of the local government. As a result, a new economic area can be designated, which can provide site space for businesses engaged in economic activity settling in the city.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: September 2021, when 20 hectares of land became available for investors, they also cut the ribbon in the national colors to celebrate this.