Ambulance service: the emergency system will change from February in the county of Hajdú-Bihar

In accordance with the law on basic health care adopted by the Parliament in December, the introduction of the new, unified on-call system will begin gradually in terms of time and territory.

According to the announcement of the National Ambulance Service (OMSZ) delivered to MTI on Thursday, the experience of the past one-and-a-half-year test period has been incorporated into the care organization.

It was announced that the new duty schedule will gradually come into effect in the other counties of the country during the year, and the population and general practitioners will be continuously informed about it. Until the change, the medical service in the other counties will continue according to the usual order.

The aim was that by the end of the year – with the exception of Budapest – a unified on-call system providing better care for patients than before and connected to the elements of the emergency care system would be in place throughout the country, they highlighted.

The ambulance service noted that the new on-call system, according to the experience so far, has proven itself and significantly improved emergency patient care.

According to the information, from February 1st, in the county of Hajdú-Bihar, basic on-call care will be provided to the needy in a uniform, two-component manner – family doctor’s on-call order and emergency care.

Ten settlements in Hajdú-Bihar will have family doctor on-call appointments on weekdays between 4 and 10 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays and holidays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. These are Debrecen, Berettyóújfalu, Hajdúszoboszló, Hajdúnánás, Hajdúböszörmény, Balmazújváros, Püspökladány, Hajdúhadház, Nyíradony and Derecske.

From February 1st, the county’s telephone number for emergency services or ambulance services will be number 1830. On weekdays, you can call this number between 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., and on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m..

The OMSZ indicated that, in addition to the telephone number 1830, the former number 06/52-506-303 of Hajdú-Bihar county is still working. At number 1830, an ambulance specialist answers the call and provides a high-quality and safe solution for sudden or serious health problems during on-call hours. The calls are handled on a fixed line, traceable from patient and quality assurance points of view, in accordance with the current professional patient classification (triage) guidelines, they wrote.

By calling the central telephone number, the patient receives professional advice, if necessary, an emergency service car is sent to his place of residence, or an ambulance is immediately sent to his place of residence, in case of a life-threatening situation, the person in need of care can be located in any settlement of the county, and therefore emergency care is available in all settlements of the county in accordance with the patient’s condition, it is provided to all those in need in a higher quality than before and with wider availability.

According to the information, those who would visit the night duty in person can do so in the five cities of the county – Debrecen, Berettyóújfalu, Hajdúszoboszló, Hajdúnánás, and Hajdúböszörmény – between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day.

They also said that it is not in emergency care for children

changes occur, the previous contacts (child care center in Debrecen, children’s clinic) will remain.

From February 1st, the central emergency phone number here will also be 1830, in addition to the former Hajdú-Bihar County number 06/52-506-303.

It was noted that effective and professional telephone counseling is also available in the care of children and adults within the framework of on-call management integrated with the rescue management system of the National Ambulance Service.

MTI

Photo: Yvette Frank