A man was hit by a train in Debrecen

A man was hit by a train in Debrecen, on the South line near Nagyállomás on Thursday morning, the spokesperson of the Hajdú-Bihar disaster management directorate told MTI.

According to Nóra Papp-Kunkli, the ambulance and firemen took the man over the tracks to the ambulance together, and then took him to the hospital.

None of the seventy passengers on the train were injured, they were transferred to another train with the help of the firemen.

The on-site inspection takes place on one track, train traffic has started on two pairs of tracks.

 

