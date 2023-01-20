Viktor Orbán held talks with an Israeli conservative political leader

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán received Amiad Cohen, the managing director of the Tikvah Fund Israel, at the Carmelite Monastery on Thursday, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, informed MTI.

The conservative politician came to Hungary at the invitation of the United Hungarian Israelite Community, but the purpose of his visit is to get to know the work of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), as well as to strengthen Hungarian-Israeli right-wing relations in the field of education and publications.

Balázs Orbán, political director of the prime minister and chairman of the MCC board of trustees, also participated in the meeting between Viktor Orbán and Amiad Cohen, said Bertalan Havasi.

The Tikvah Fund is a conservative, Manhattan-based non-profit foundation that supports Israel and Jewish conservatives. Its Israeli subsidiary, Tikvah Fund Israel, primarily deals with creating conservative education, translating books, and training the next generation of conservative politicians.

