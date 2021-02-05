All registrants over the age of 60 will be vaccinated by March 15th

Viktor Orbán made a statement on Kossuth radio on Friday morning after the operative board meeting. “I can’t tell students that the situation is improving every day. If we look at the data of the last 3-4 days, then the improvement of the situation has stopped”, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also presented the latest figures: 1,576 new infections were registered and 98 patients died. There are 3,638 people in the hospital and 302 on ventilator.

The number of vaccinated people is 264,530, and 92,000 had already received the second vaccination.

During the radio interview, Orbán stated that:

By March 15, all Hungarian citizens over the age of 60 who have registered will be vaccinated.

According to the Prime Minister, from the beginning of March, whoever is in imminent danger will be protected by at least one vaccination, and by the beginning of April we will approach the 2 million vaccinated. If we can also use the vaccine from China, the number of people vaccinated in early April, that is, the number of people protected, will exceed 2 million. That’s the worst-case scenario, it could only get better depending on the arrival of vaccines, ”he added.

Hospitality, tourism

Orbán also feels the urge on the economy, that everyone wants to open up, and he understands the caterers and those working in tourism. “My mother also said let’s do something now. We have to proceed carefully and as planned”, Orbán added.

“In the context of the national consultation and the action plan for relaunching the economy, all that has happened is that we have made the first decisions, turning the starting key.”

debreceninap.hu