Unsettled weather is expected this week, but Easter Sunday will bring mild, sunny, spring-like conditions

During the first half of the week, the sky will be mostly heavily cloudy with overcast conditions, with rain and muddy showers possible in several areas. The chance of precipitation will decrease, and warming will begin, with temperatures reaching up to 26-27 degrees Celsius in the warmest hours by midweek. On Friday, more cloud cover is expected again, but by the weekend, the weather will generally turn to a mix of cumulus clouds and sunny weather. On Easter Sunday, temperatures will range from 18-24°C, according to the HungaroMet Zrt. forecast.

On Monday, the sky will mostly be heavily cloudy or overcast, but in the northwestern part of the country, the cloud cover will be thinner in the morning, allowing for some filtered sunshine. From the southwest, scattered weak muddy rain and showers will arrive in several waves. The likelihood of precipitation is lowest in the northwestern and northeastern border regions. The lively southerly to southwesterly winds will be accompanied by occasional strong gusts in the Transdanubian region. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 18-23°C, but a few degrees lower temperatures are expected in the northeast.

On Tuesday, the sky will mostly be overcast, with cloud cover beginning to break up in the second half of the day from the south and southwest. As the day progresses, the chances of the sun peeking through will increase. By evening, more significant cloud clearance is likely. In the morning, scattered light rain and showers are expected, but in the afternoon, these will mostly occur only in isolated areas. The southerly winds will increase in strength in several areas, with gusts in some locations. Nighttime temperatures will range between 9-14°C, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 16-23°C, though a few degrees lower maxima are expected in the northeast.

On Wednesday, sunny weather is expected with no precipitation, except for some veil and cumulus clouds. The southerly winds will remain lively, sometimes strong. The lowest overnight temperatures will range between 7-14°C, and the daytime highs will be between 20-26°C.

On Thursday, the cloud cover will increase from the southwest, and thickening will begin in the afternoon. In the northeast, much sunshine is expected, while other areas will experience several hours of sunshine. In the second half of the day, except for the northeastern regions, showers and thunderstorms will become more frequent. The southeast and east winds may be accompanied by lively, occasionally strong gusts. Nighttime temperatures will generally be between 10-15°C, but in northeastern, cooler areas, temperatures could be a few degrees lower. The peak temperatures are expected to range between 21-27°C, although it may be a few degrees cooler in the southwest.

On Good Friday, the sky will generally be cloudy, with some clearing expected in the second half of the day. Rain, showers, and thunderstorms are likely in several areas. The southerly winds will remain lively, with occasional strong gusts. Minimum temperatures will range between 9-15°C, and the maximum will be between 15-22°C.

On Holy Saturday, strong daytime cumulus cloud formation and some veil clouds are expected, with several hours of sunshine, although showers or even thunderstorms may still occur. The southerly winds will be lively, with gusts in some places. The minimum temperature will range between 6-12°C, and the maximum will be between 16-22°C.

On Easter Sunday, a mostly sunny day with some cumulus clouds and very little chance of precipitation is expected. The southerly winds will be lively, with occasional strong gusts. The minimum temperature will range between 6-11°C, and the maximum will be between 18-24°C.

