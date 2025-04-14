Man jumps to his death from ninth-floor apartment in Debrecen

Tragedy struck in Debrecen on Monday afternoon when a man jumped from the ninth floor of an apartment building on Csemete Street.

According to reports, the man climbed over the balcony railing of a high-rise residential building shortly after noon. Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene and attempted to intervene, but were unable to prevent the man from jumping. He died instantly upon impact.

Authorities have not released further details about the man’s identity or the circumstances leading up to the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Support available for those in crisis

Anyone can find themselves in a crisis situation that can only be resolved with external help. If you feel that you need support, don’t hesitate to call the free helplines set up for people in crisis: 116-123 or 06 80 820 111.

If you or someone you know is struggling, know that help is available. In Hungary, the free crisis helpline 116-123 offers confidential emotional support 24/7. While the service primarily operates in Hungarian, some English-speaking operators may be available. International helplines such as Samaritans (+44 845 790 9090) or Befrienders Worldwide (www.befrienders.org) also provide support in English. In an emergency, always call 112. You are not alone.

Source: debreceninap.hu

Photo by our reader.