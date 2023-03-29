The Debrecen billionaire fried a mobile phone in oil

József Felföldi only uploaded it a day ago, but his TikTok video has already become a huge success. One of the richest people in Debrecen uploaded a video on his page on Monday, in which he fried a breaded mobile phone in oil, writes Blikk.

Billionaire József Felföldi, one of the richest people in Debrecen, the confectionary manufacturer, illustrated this in a video uploaded to TikTok.

Confectionery entrepreneur József Felföldi, whose fortune is estimated at HUF 4-6 billion, has long been very active on social media sites, the 66-year-old businessman has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok alone.

We have known for a long time that we, Hungarians, can pull out anything, József Felföldi has now thought about this tradition further and even stepped into the field of action: in his latest video, he just fried out a phone.