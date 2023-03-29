Twenty-seven new professors were appointed at the University of Debrecen

Twenty-seven lecturers of the University of Debrecen were able to receive their appointment as university professors on Monday in the Hall of the Main Building. The document was handed over to the institution’s new professors by Elek Bartha, vice chancellor of education.

Among the institution’s biggest celebrations is the handing over of university professorships. The University of Debrecen needs to have internationally prepared instructors and researchers. The faculty determines the image of the university, they carry on the UD’s reputation, and their work is integrated into the performance of the institution. The title of professor is the pinnacle of your teaching career, which also means new expectations and tasks. The University of Debrecen thanks them for their work and wishes them much success in their future careers

– said Bartha Elek, Vice-Rector for Education of the University of Debrecen, in his welcoming speech when the appointments were handed over.

Based on the decision of the President of the Republic, Katalin Novák, twenty-seven lecturers of the institution were able to receive their appointment as university professors.

The exact list of those appointed can be found on the website of the University of Debrecen.

