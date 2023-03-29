Jeremy Renner can walk again and is preparing for his comeback

National
Bácsi Éva

The Avengers actor suffered a horrific accident earlier this year when a snow plow ran over him.

American actor Jeremy Renner, who had an accident, is in a critical but stable condition

After his surgery, he logged in to his social media page to reassure his followers that he is doing well considering the circumstances. Since then, Jeremy Renner has done everything he can to recover as soon as possible, regularly informing his fans about his condition.

The other day, the actor showed a video of him walking again thanks to an anti-gravity treadmill, and Deadline is now writing about Renner preparing for his first public appearance after his accident, 24.hu reports. According to the site, the actor will participate in the Los Angeles premiere of his lifestyle series Rennervation on April 11, as well as in the live Q&A that follows.

This is how Jeremy Renner heals:

 

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Instagram/jeremyrenner/

