Jeremy Renner can walk again and is preparing for his comeback

The Avengers actor suffered a horrific accident earlier this year when a snow plow ran over him.

After his surgery, he logged in to his social media page to reassure his followers that he is doing well considering the circumstances. Since then, Jeremy Renner has done everything he can to recover as soon as possible, regularly informing his fans about his condition.

The other day, the actor showed a video of him walking again thanks to an anti-gravity treadmill, and Deadline is now writing about Renner preparing for his first public appearance after his accident, 24.hu reports. According to the site, the actor will participate in the Los Angeles premiere of his lifestyle series Rennervation on April 11, as well as in the live Q&A that follows.

This is how Jeremy Renner heals:

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Photo: Instagram/jeremyrenner/