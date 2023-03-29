Dance success in Debrecen: two students of Medgyessy High School are finalists at the National Youth Dance Festival

Two 12th-grade dancers from the Medgyessy Ferenc High School, Orsolya Horváth and Kata Sári, made it to the finals in Budapest at the National Youth Dance Festival in Makó, organized by the National Association of Dance Teachers.


At the final, which will take place on April 15, they will present themselves to a jury of renowned dance artists and choreographers with the choreography entitled Detour Lines.

The choreography was created by: Emese Lévai, the school’s dance teacher – the institution informed our portal.

 

