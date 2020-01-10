Solar and wind power generation provided more than 20% of Hungary’s total domestic power generation for a short period on Sunday, thanks to lots of sunshine and strong winds, business daily Világgazdaság said on Tuesday.

This is a vastly higher proportion than the 3 percent averaged in 2018. More realistic annual data show that in that year 11.7% of Hungary’s gross domestic electricity production came from renewable sources. Within this figure, wind power accounted for 16.2% per day and solar 16.5%, according to the Hungarian energy regulator.

Last year saw some movement in renewables after years of stagnant wind capacity, as lots of small and some large-scale solar plants came online. By the end of 2018, 726,000 megawatts of solar capacity had been connected to the domestic electricity grid, rising to over 1.1 gigawatts by June 31, 2019. The regulator, in the meantime, has approved solar developments that will add another 1.4 gigawatts over the coming years, the paper said.

