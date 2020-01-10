Six traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 9 January in numbers:

The police caught twelve people and took another nine to various police stations on 9 January 2020.

Eight perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and four people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Four people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in five cases.

There were six traffic accidents from which one was fatal, four resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu