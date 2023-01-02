American actor Jeremy Renner, who had an accident, is in a critical but stable condition

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that American actor Jeremy Renner had an accident while cleaning snow and was hospitalized. According to his spokesman, his condition is critical but stable.

The 51-year-old actor is known to the public from the films The Avengers and Captain America, among others.

According to the spokesperson, his family is with the actor.

So far, no details have been released about the circumstances of the accident, nor has it been specified where it happened. The film specialist portal indicated that

Jeremy Renner has a property near Reno, Nevada, and there was a snowstorm in the area.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

MTI

Photo: Instagram/jeremyrenner/