American actor Jeremy Renner, who had an accident, is in a critical but stable condition

Global
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on American actor Jeremy Renner, who had an accident, is in a critical but stable condition

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that American actor Jeremy Renner had an accident while cleaning snow and was hospitalized. According to his spokesman, his condition is critical but stable.

The 51-year-old actor is known to the public from the films The Avengers and Captain America, among others.

According to the spokesperson, his family is with the actor.

So far, no details have been released about the circumstances of the accident, nor has it been specified where it happened. The film specialist portal indicated that

Jeremy Renner has a property near Reno, Nevada, and there was a snowstorm in the area.

 

MTI

Photo: Instagram/jeremyrenner/

Related Posts

The death toll from the storm in New York has risen to 39

Bácsi Éva

American actor Jeremy Renner, who had an accident, is in a critical but stable condition

Bácsi Éva

Emeritus Pope XVI. Benedict Has Passed Away

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *