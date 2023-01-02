These will be the long weekends and public holidays of 2023 in Hungary

2023 has a few well-deserved rest days in store for us. Hirado.hu has gathered when the holidays and long weekends will be in the new year.
There will be a three-day long weekend four times in 2023:
April 29-30-May 1 (Saturday-Sunday-Monday)
May 27-28-29. (Pentecost, Saturday-Sunday-Monday)
October 21-22-23. (Saturday-Sunday-Monday)
December 30-31-2024 January 1 (Saturday-Sunday-Monday)
There will be a four-day long weekend twice in 2023:
April 7-8-9-10. (Easter, Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday)
December 23-24-25-26. (Christmas, Saturday-Sunday-Monday-Tuesday)
National holidays:
January 1, 2023 – Sunday, New Year’s Day
March 15, 2023 – Wednesday, national holiday
April 7, 2023 – Friday, Good Friday
April 9, 2023 – Sunday, Easter
April 10, 2023 – Monday, Easter Monday
May 1, 2023 – Monday, Labor Day
May 28, 2023 – Sunday, Pentecost
May 29, 2023 – Monday, Pentecost
August 20, 2023 – Sunday, the holiday of the founding of the state
October 23, 2023 – Monday, national holiday
November 1, 2023 – Wednesday, All Saints
December 24, 2023 – Sunday, Christmas Eve
December 25, 2023 – Monday, Christmas Day
December 26, 2023 – Tuesday, Christmas Day
