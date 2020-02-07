Szilvia Nagy, president of the Budapest Pride, has died

Tóháti Zsuzsa

She was the president of the Rainbow Mission Foundation, which organizes the Budapest Pride.

Szilvia Nagy was born in Miskolc, in 1977. She studied American studies at the ELTE University, then later in the USA she
earned a degree in community organization.

Szilvia Nagy has been organizing the Budapest Pride since 2007, she first worked at the Budapest Pride Film Festival, and in 2013 she was elected as President of the Rainbow Mission Foundation, which organizes the Budapest Pride.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer. She spoke openly and frankly about her disease, because she did not want cancer to isolate her from her community and friends.

Source and photo: www.hvg.hu

