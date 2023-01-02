The week starts with mild weather, but cooling is expected in the second half of the week

In the following days, values between 12 and 17 degrees can be measured in several places, but the daytime peak temperature will start to decrease in the middle of the week, and on Sunday it is only expected to be between 1 and 9 degrees. Frosts may occur at night, at dawn on Friday in the northeastern regions sheltered from the wind, we can measure minus 6, minus 2 degrees. The fog will return to the northeastern and northern landscapes, and significant precipitation is not expected, but the wind will pick up in several directions, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, mainly in the northeastern and northern regions, the weather may remain overcast, humid, and foggy; elsewhere, there is likely to be a lot of sunshine in addition to veil clouds. Significant precipitation is not expected, at most drizzle or light rain may occur in overcast areas. The south and south-west winds will intensify mainly in Transdanubia, where strong gusts can sometimes occur in the southern parts. The highest daytime temperature varies widely: values between 12 and 17 degrees are usually expected, however, it will be a few degrees warmer in the southwestern border region, and much colder, between 5 and 11, in the permanently overcast northern and northeastern regions.

The fog and stratus clouds will expand until Tuesday morning, then shrink during the day, while a thicker cloud zone of a front passes from the northwest to the southeast. It may drizzle in overcast, humid areas, and in some places light rain and showers may occur from the cloudiness of the front. The southwest, then the west, and the northwest wind pick up in several directions. The lowest temperature at night is between 0 and plus 8, and the highest daytime temperature is mostly between 8 and 13 degrees, it may be colder in overcast, wind-protected parts, and milder in the southwest.

On Wednesday, the thick frontal cloud will leave the country towards the south. During the day, there may be cloudy and sunny areas, then from the late afternoon, the thickening clouds of a warm front may move towards us from the northwest. At most, drizzle may occur until the evening, and rain will fall sporadically at night. The northwesterly and then southwesterly winds pick up at times. The lowest night temperature is between minus 2 and plus 7, and the highest daytime temperature is mostly between 7 and 12 degrees, it can be colder in overcast, wind-protected parts, and milder in the southwest.

The sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast until Thursday morning. During the day, the cloud cover may thin out and break over an increasingly large area. Sporadic rain and showers may occur. The southwest, west, and then northwest wind will strengthen in many places. The lowest night temperature is between 0 and plus 7, the highest daytime temperature is usually between 9 and 15 degrees.

On Friday, it is likely to be moderately or heavily cloudy. There may be drizzle and light rain in some places. The west and south-west wind will revive and strengthen in some places. The lowest night temperature is expected to be between minus 1 and plus 5 degrees, in the northeastern regions sheltered from the wind, they can measure -6 or minus 2 degrees. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 8 and 13 degrees, and in the northeast between 3 and 7 degrees.

Clouds may break up in more and more places on Saturday. Rain and showers may occur in several areas in the morning, but significant precipitation is unlikely during the day. The west and northwest wind will strengthen in many places, and stormy gusts may also occur in places. The lowest night temperature is expected to be between minus 2 and plus 6, and the highest daytime temperature is between 3 and 11 degrees.

On Sunday, the sky will be mostly moderately to heavily cloudy. Precipitation is likely sporadically, and its composition may be mixed. The southeast, then west, and the northwest wind is lively in many places, accompanied by strong gusts in some places. The lowest night temperature is between minus 8 and plus 2, and the highest daytime temperature is usually between 1 and 9 degrees.

MTI

Photo: Frank Yvette