Mávinform: December intercity and local passes are valid until January 9

The validity period of the December intercity and local passes is extended; the December and second half-month intercity passes are valid until January 9 on the MÁV-Volán group’s intercity train and bus routes, Mávinform announced on its website.

Based on the decision of the Ministry of Construction and Transportation, they can travel for an extended period with December local passes in those settlements where Volánbusz operates its buses based on a local public service contract.

In Szeged’s local public transport, December 2022 (students, pensioners, workers, small children), fourth quarter 2022, second semester 2022, and 2022 annual passes are also accepted until January 9.

In Balmazújváros, in December, full-price and student passes are accepted until January 9, and 4-month (September-December) student passes are accepted until midnight on January 20 on the local Volánbusz routes.

On Bátonytereni, you can travel on the local buses until January 15 with the December month and the 4-month full-price and student passes from September to December.

The purpose of the extension is to make it easier to buy a pass at the beginning of the year, Mávinform informed.

MTI

Photo: Frank Yvette