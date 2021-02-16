Hungary Records 85 Covid Fatilites and 823 New Infections

Fully 85 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 823 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 389,622, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

The death toll has risen to 13,837, while 298,773 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections has declined to 77,012, while there are 3,979 hospitalised Covid patients, 318 on a ventilator. Altogether 20,224 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,394,684.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (72,532) and Pest County (48,833) so far, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (21,970), Hajdú-Bihar (21,866) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (21,644). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,668).

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu