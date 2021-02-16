Pub Quiz Night by ESN Debrecen

University
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Pub Quiz Night by ESN Debrecen

Date: 17 February at 18.00

The first Quiz event of the semester is coming❗
Test your General Knowledge with ESN Debrecen Online Pub Quiz!
All the questions will be about everyday life, consisting topics like movies , travelling , famous people etc.
It WON’T be a boring test. It’s GONNA be an experience, where you can learn about many interesting facts!
Come and let’s play together on Webex!

 

ESN Debrecen

