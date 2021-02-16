Pub Quiz Night by ESN Debrecen

Date: 17 February at 18.00

The first Quiz event of the semester is coming

Test your General Knowledge with ESN Debrecen Online Pub Quiz!

All the questions will be about everyday life, consisting topics like movies , travelling , famous people etc.

It WON’T be a boring test. It’s GONNA be an experience, where you can learn about many interesting facts!

Come and let’s play together on Webex!

ESN Debrecen