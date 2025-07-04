István Balogh appointed head of the Clinical Genetics Center in Debrecen

The Clinical Genetics Center was established on July 1 at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. István Balogh, university professor, was appointed as the head of the new organizational unit. He received his assignment on Wednesday at the President’s Office from Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center.

The creation of the Clinical Genetics Center perfectly fits into the integrative, system-development approach that began five years ago at the Clinical Center. Integration has brought significant results in every specialty, and we hope to achieve serious professional progress in the field of genetics as well. An important goal of the organizational restructuring is to coordinate the already high-level genetic screening, diagnostic, and therapeutic activities more effectively and to extend them to many more specialties than before. In the future, it will also be possible to screen and diagnose rare diseases that were previously not feasible. We trust that Professor István Balogh will elevate the solid foundation of genetic activities to an even higher level, one of which we will be justifiably proud not only in Hungary but across Europe as well.

— said Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center.

István Balogh graduated as a certified biologist from the University of Debrecen in 1995, earned his PhD in 2000, and later obtained specialist qualifications as a clinical biochemist, molecular biology diagnostician, and clinical laboratory geneticist. He is a university professor and a doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He holds important positions in several professional organizations. From 2018, he served as president of the Hungarian Society of Human Genetics and Genomics for three years and is currently a member of the organization’s leadership. His professional work has been recognized with several awards (Cholnoky Prize of the Hungarian Laboratory Diagnostics Society and Kálmán Pándy Memorial Medal). Since 2014, he has headed the Department of Clinical Genetics at the Faculty of General Medicine, and as of July 1, he leads both the Department of Medical Genetics and the Clinical Genetics Center.

With the establishment of the Clinical Genetics Center, integrated genetic care serving patient interests has been created in Debrecen. Going forward, all genetic counseling activities conducted within the Clinical Center will operate under unified professional management at the center, covering prenatal and pediatric fields, as well as all other related areas. Another important part of our work is genetic laboratory diagnostics, where we process over ten thousand samples annually. Our laboratory has the broadest range of tests in the country and uses the most modern technology to investigate the background of diseases. The fact that the center will oversee the entire genetic spectrum in the future allows us to serve patients’ interests with a unified professional approach, high standards, and efficiency. For many diseases, the center also fulfills national responsibilities. The new center will be the leading genetic care provider in Hungary.

— said István Balogh, head of the Clinical Genetics Center, to hirek.unideb.hu.

The center deals, among other things, with the diagnostics of rare genetic diseases and oncological diseases of the hematopoietic system, and examines congenital and acquired chromosomal abnormalities. Important areas also include pharmacogenetics and mutation-specific treatments, as genetic test results can help select the appropriate drug, reduce side effects, provide more effective therapy, and enable personalized medicine. Professor István Balogh added that the operation of the new organizational unit is characterized by a multidisciplinary approach, as genetics is present in every discipline, so the center closely cooperates with representatives of several specialties, including pediatrics, gynecology, internal medicine, cardiology, oncology, and relevant areas of neurology.

