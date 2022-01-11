The Buzánszky Cup became the best of the year

The Jenő Buzánszky Football University Cup, which is nationally unique, won prestigious professional recognition. The Hungarian Sports Journalists’ Association (MSÚSZ) chose the small football tournament organized by the University of Debrecen as the leisure sports event of the year.

The popularity of the university football league has been unbroken for 20 years, and the competition is also significant in that it is not just a sporting competition, but also an outstandingly effective cohesive force for the university student community.

