The University of Debrecen is at the forefront of medical education

In addition to high-quality theoretical and practical education, the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen also places great emphasis on research and talent management. The main goal is to get well-trained doctors out of the institution at the end of the training.

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen continuously achieves excellent results in various international rankings. According to the latest ranking of the Round University Ranking, for example, it is the best in general medical education in Hungary.

Dean László Mátyus emphasized that the medical profession is a practice-intensive activity, so practical education is extremely important from the first moment of the training. Students can learn the basics in so-called skill labs and later take part in clinical-type exercises. In a unique way in Hungarian medical education, there are 4-4 weeks of block internships in the 4th and 5th years, when students work in a clinic or hospital. In the 6th year, they work as almost full-fledged doctors, and then they can enter the specialist training after the state exam.

The various institutes that teach the basic subjects play a key role in the training. The knowledge needed to acquire later medical knowledge is based on these.

This is a structured, overlapping course, it is very important that the students acquire the different elements of the material from the beginning to the end. Those who do not understand biophysics will have a hard time mastering physiology, as it has a lot of biophysical bases, or those who have learned physiology without understanding will have a very difficult time learning internal medicine.

– the dean of the faculty illustrated.

Students can learn from nationally and internationally recognized faculty. In addition to the quality of the training, the faculty also places great emphasis on the circumstances. In recent years, considerable resources have been devoted to modernizing large auditoriums. Renovation of 8 lecture halls will be completed soon. In addition, lecture, examination, and seminar rooms are available for students at the recently handed over multifunctional learning center of the University of Debrecen.

The faculty also places great emphasis on research, as it is believed that high-quality medical education is not possible without this. Research teams are also financially supported based on their scientific publications from the previous year.

The dean added that the faculty is also worth choosing because of the unparalleled student life, the myriad sports and entertainment opportunities, and the large forest environment.

hirek.unideb.hu