The Cultural and Organizational Office of the Public Culture Secretariat of the University of Debrecen is organizing again its traditional Christmas concert at the University of Debrecen.

Those interested are cordially invited to the Liszt Hall of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen on December 13th, 2023 (Wednesday), at 6:30 p.m.

Opening speech: Csaba Viktor Kozák, cultural manager, professional supervisor of the Public Culture Secretariat of DE ZK.

Contributors:

the Debrecen Symphonic Band, conductor: Gyula Bekker, conductor

Monteverdi Chamber Choir of the University of Debrecen, conductors: Ildikó Takács and István Pazár, piano accompaniment and solo: István Pazár,

MediChoir Student Choir of the University of Debrecen, conductor: Anett Fógel-Veres, conductor and Deputy conductor Krisztina Benedek-Paládi, participants: Kristóf Bánka and Kristóf Ákos Kovács on organ, and Zoltán Hegyes-Horváth on trumpet.

Visiting the event is free of charge.

pixabay