Lecture in honor of the Golden Team at the University of Debrecen

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the birth of Ferenc Puskás, György Szöllősi, the editor-in-chief of Nemzeti Sport, the president of the Association of Hungarian Sports Journalists, the ambassador of Hungarian football tradition and Puskás affairs, gave a lecture on the Böszörményi út campus.

Several prominent representatives of the Association of Hungarian Sports Journalists, such as the former general secretary of Péter B. Őri or Gusztáv Mravik, the general first vice-president of the association, paid their respects at Tuesday evening’s popular lecture series on the theory and practice of football. The presentation of DELAB was started by the participants with a commemoration. Zsolt Kulcsár, who has been organizing the course for a decade and a half, announced that all the stations in the spring series will be dedicated to the memory of Ildikó M. Tóth, the recently deceased press chief of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu