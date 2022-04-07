The QS list includes the natural science courses of the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen is among the top 500 universities in the field of natural sciences on the latest QS thematic list. UD (201-250) is still the best Hungarian institution in the field of agricultural sciences and holds 351-400 in the field of medicine. place in the recent thematic rankings of a renowned London-based ranking maker.

To compile QS (Quacquarelli Symonds)’s latest thematic ranking, QS World University Rankings By Subject, professionals ranked 1,543 higher education institutions in 5 categories in 51 disciplines.

The University of Debrecen, similarly to last year, ranks 401-450 in the life sciences and medicine rankings, while it ranks 451-500 in the science thematic list. According to the ranking of 2022, UD is still the best Hungarian institution in the field of agricultural sciences (201-250), with 351-400 in medicine. Nationwide, it is also the first in biological training, where it ranks 401-450. Improving 100 positions on the physical and astronomical list, it was ranked 451-500, while the institution’s mathematics training was first placed on the QS list, 501-520 position.

In drawing up the ranking, the experts took into account four aspects: academic and employer recognition, the frequency of citations of scientific works related to the higher education institution, and the bibliographic indicator referring to citations, the H-index. The University of Debrecen received the highest score – 81.1 points – for the frequency of citations of scientific works in the field of medicine.

Thematic rankings in life sciences and medicine are led by Harvard University in the United States, followed by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and Johns Hopkins University in the United States. In addition to the University of Debrecen, Semmelweis University and the University of Szeged are on the list.

The full ranking is available on the QS website.

hirek.unideb.hu